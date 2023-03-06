Wesley Allee Handy of Old San Patricio passed away on March 3, 2023 at the age of 68.
Wesley was born on November 11, 1954 to Robert Ellsworth and Mary Ann (Hicks) Handy. Upon graduating from A. C. Jones High School in 1973, Wesley learned the trade of carpentry and became a skilled electrician. He traveled extensively in his work as a journeyman electrician, and upon his return to Texas, he was employed as an electrician in the maintenance department of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he retired in 2017.
Wesley was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He also greatly enjoyed gardening, a skill he learned from his grandfather, Paw Hicks. His success in his garden led to a love of cooking, canning and preserving. He was a member of the Old San Pat Black Pot Cookers group. Wesley stayed busy every day, using his time and talents to fix or build all kinds of “projects.” Most of all, he enjoyed spending happy times with family and friends he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his best friend and wife of 20 years, Jerri (Mangrum) Handy of Old San Patricio; daughter, Jennifer (Joseph) Bernal, of Beeville; stepdaughter Dawn Kline of Somerville; stepson Shane (Shelly) Thompson of Rockwall; two grandchildren Blake and Bailey Bernal; four step-grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Trevino and Levi and Tyler Thompson; brother Robert (Chris) Handy of Skidmore; sister Melissa (Douglas) Cherry of Beeville; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 pm Tuesday, March 7, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville with the funeral service at 2 o’clock. Family friend Charles Ellis will officiate. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bob Handy, Will Handy, Travis Berthold, Curtis Mangrum, Michael Mangrum and Shane Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the South Texas Children’s Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home