Longtime Beeville resident Wiley Alford Milner, 91, passed away peacefully at his home July 11,2019.
Born November 10,1927 to Ruby and Bernice Milner in Camden,Arkansas.
He is survived by son, Wiley David Milner and daughter, Denise Upton, 5 sisters and 1 brother, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Milner was a veteran of WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer at Chase Field. The owner of “The Furniture Place” for 20 years. Enjoyed motorcycling, Beeville Dirt Bike Club, bowling, and Dallas Cowboys.
At Mr.Milner’s request no services will be held.