Wiley David Milner

David was born September 6, 1950, in Bremerton, Washington. He was a 1969 Beeville High graduate. He departed his earthly home on November 6, 2020, in Beeville.
David is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter Andrea; son, Aaron (Melissa); stepdaughter, Dakota Swan (Chris); sister, Denise Upton (Claude); grandchildren: Alexis, Ryan, Avery, Topher; and an extended loving family.
Preceded in death was his first wife, Dolores McKennon Milner; father, Wiley Alford Milner; and mother, Martha Elizabeth Milner.
A private “Celebration of Life” will be held on November 21.
Guardian Funeral Home in Corpus Christi handled his final details.