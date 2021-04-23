Wilhelmine “Wilma” (Bayer) McBryde, 91, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Monday, April 19, at Hacienda Oaks Nursing Home.
Mrs. McBryde was born September 2, 1929, in Worms, Germany, to Wilhelm and Franziska (Brom) Bayer. She was a high school graduate and married Dr. Neal M. McBryde on July 14, 1954, in Worms, Germany. She was a member of the Republican Club of Bee County, First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Methodist Windmill Emmaus Committee. Her favorite color was green, and she loved carnations and daisies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelm and Franziska Bayer; a sister, Ann Bennefield; a daughter, Martina M. Ortiz; and a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Dr. Neal M. McBryde of Beeville; a stepson, Neal Doak McBryde of Houston; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at First United Methodist Church followed by the funeral service at 1 o’clock with Rev. Dean Fleming officiating.
Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. McBryde may be made to First United Methodist Church, 106 E. Cleveland St., Beeville, Texas 78102.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home