William Alexander Hughes, 30, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. William was a devoted son, loving brother and faithful friend.
William was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Hilton and Jacqueline Hughes on April 20, 1991. William’s love of learning was developed during his early days at St. Philip’s Episcopal School in Beeville, Texas. William learned to read at the age of four and his love of the written would continue for the next 26 years. William was a 2009 graduate of Skidmore-Tynan High School. After high school, William followed Hughes family tradition by enrolling at Texas A&M University, College Station. He graduated from The Mays Business School at Texas A&M in 2014, earning a Management Degree with Honors. Wanting to further his education, William left College Station and headed north to Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He received a Master of Science in Applied Economics and Predictive Analytics from SMU in 2016. Most recently, William enjoyed his work as a First Level Banking Officer in Dallas.
As a teenager, William earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor bestowed on a Boy Scout. He was very proud of this distinction and often shared the story of how potential employers were more impressed with his Eagle Scout rank than his advanced degree from SMU. William will be fondly remembered for his inquisitive mind, passion for debate, deep love of history and his dry sense of humor.
William was a self-taught guitarist; he especially loved jazz and blues music. His most valued possessions were his collection of books and guitars.
William is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dan and Jody Hughes; maternal grandfather, Dr. Alejandro Gonzalez; and his father, W. Hilton Hughes.
William is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Hughes of Beeville; two younger brothers, Philip and Nicholas Hughes, both of San Antonio; maternal grandmother, Elda Berenguer of Corpus Christi; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beeville, Texas. The funeral Mass will immediately follow.
Pallbearers will be his brothers, Philip and Nicholas Hughes, Frank Warner Jr., Gavin Vandever, Reid Carrillo, Joseph Ganceres and Trey Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church for Mass intentions.