William Allan (Will) Stark, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away into eternal rest on June 17, 2022.
Will is survived by his wife Barbara of Harlingen, parents Fred and Christine Stark of Beeville, daughter and son-in-law Katelyn and Eduardo Diaz, and granddaughters Sophia, Elaina, and Amelia of Magnolia, as well as many loving friends and relatives.
Born in 1967 in San Marcos, he went on to graduate from Rockport-Fulton High School in 1984. FF2 Engineer Will Stark, Retired, served for 33 years with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and was awarded the Life Saving Award. In addition, he attained the rank of Corporal as a Marine Corps Reservist where he bravely served in Operation Desert Storm. He was honored to be a Marine and proud to be a veteran.
Will’s biggest joy was his family and he especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters. He also had a passion for automobile racing, having owned a drag racing truck and holding season tickets to Texas Motor Speedway. His other passion was pinball machines, he was a collector of machines and he bought, repaired, and sold them.
Will was baptized into the First Presbyterian Church in Rockport, Texas.
Visitation for William Stark was held Monday June 27, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There was a Rosary in the evening at Rudy Garza Funeral Home, 1702 E Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550. Visitation will also be held Wednesday June 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX 78410. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Sawyer-George Funeral Home in Corpus Christi with a burial at 2 p.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery- 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX 78410; reception will follow at CCFD Union Hall 6014 Ayers St, Corpus Christi, TX 78415.