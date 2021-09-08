William (Bill) Brandau Jr., 95, of Beeville Texas, passed away on May 9, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, due to natural causes. Bill was born in Houston, Texas, to William Brandau Sr. and Martha McPhillips Brandau March 2, 1925. He grew up with Sister Marion Brandau Lockamy. As a youth he loved fishing spending many summers with Uncle Kai Leffland in Victoria Texas, fishing and hunting with his faithful sling shot on the Guadalupe River. Uncle Kai helped Bill grow up. Graduating from John H. Regan Hight School in 1942. He soon enlisted in the U.S. Navy March 1, 1943, thus starting a 30-year career in the Navy spanning World War II, Korea and Vietnam. While in the Navy, Bill spent time on several air craft carriers and stateside at naval bases serving as a Ground Control Approach officer guiding planes to their intended landed whether a carrier deck or a runway. Beeville was home base and played an important role in his life, moving there first in 1956 and living and raising his family amongst the various short duties stations that took him away including a 3 years in Naples, Italy, and 1 year in Adak, Alaska. He left for Dallas in 2017 because of health and lived near his lovely daughters with visits from his son, relatives and friends. He loved to get visits, go to stores and look and especially eat.
Bill met the love of his life Evelyn Doris Dou Brava in Victoria, Texas, through his Aunt Vida Leffland. They married August 22, 1946, after their extended courtship by letter as he was overseas most of time after their initial meeting in 1943. They were married 68 years at the passing of Evelyn in 2014. Their marriage started with Bill and Evelyn being stationed in a variety of places and adventures from Melbourne, Florida, Newfoundland, Olathe, Kansas, and Corpus Christi, Los Alamedas, California. To this union was born William Kai Brandau, Gail Robin Brandau and Nancy Kay Brandau.
Bill’s naval retirement on January 1, 1973, started a new phase of his life, working at Reynolds Plumbing for a while. He then started a 16-year career with the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier in Beeville. Yes, the leather bag delivering mail to downtown businesses and walking the streets of Beeville delivering mail to homes. He even got bit by several dogs. Bill could talk to the post, and this job gave him the opportunity to visit people every day.
Bill and Evelyn bought property off Old St. Mary’s road and built their home on Kai Lane. They lived and worked hand in hand, making their home a wonderland for their kids, grandkids and friends. Dad and Mom always had a project, trees, garden, pond, house, barn, fixing and repairing, mowing, and making something out of parts was Bills passion. Jerky was his thing. They transplanted Burr Oaks from Victoria all over. Dad made ring holders of the giant acorns and gave to friends and family. People would leave a deer on the driveway for him to jerk and give away and mail to the kids. A box of jerky was a prized gift.
As a family they loved gardening, growing animals, fishing and fixing things. The barbecues from our childhood all the way to his death will be remembered and continued. Being the dependable husband and father was of the utmost importance to Bill, and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family. Bill is survived by his kids Bill (Lolene Brandau) of Safford, Arizona, Gail (Chris Thomas) of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Nancy (Tom Dunlap) of Dallas, Texas; and 6 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids. He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife Evelyn in 2014.
Bill’s legacy to his family and friends is loyalty, being a caring husband and father, diligence at your work and life, friendly and caring, always helping and giving. Dad, you will be missed!
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2700 Kai Lane, Beeville, Texas, on September 14, 2021, at 1000. His family will be present to welcome friends and loved ones.