William “Bill” Tunnell Reagan, 66, of Mineral, Texas, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023.
Bill was born October 30, 1956 in Corpus Christi to Cyrus Tunnell Reagan and Mary Bess Fillinger. He was employed as maintenance manager with Texas Department of Criminal Justice for approximately 20 years. He was a rancher and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus and Mary Reagan.
Survivors include two sons, Travis Reagan and Scott (Krystal) Reagan; a daughter, Emily (Cody) Culpepper; a brother, Charles Tom Reagan; a sister, Mary Jane (Reagan) Berry; and grandchildren, Holly Reagan, William H. Reagan, Lillian Reagan and Myra Culpepper.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
A graveside service will immediately follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Scott Reagan, Travis Reagan, Cody Culpepper, Ryan Reagan, Marcus Keller, Hunter Reagan, Tom Reagan and Sergio Garcia Jr.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, Beeville