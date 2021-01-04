William (Billy) Sidney Smith passed away December 29, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born February 25, 1937, in Dallas, Texas, to Helen (Bullock) Smith and Leonard Charles Smith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite (Burwell) Smith, and his parents.
He is survived by his son John Hutchens and wife, Lisa, of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Cathy Andrews and husband, Johnny, of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Jennifer Rather and husband, Rodney, of Spring, Texas; and son Sidney Smith and wife, Harper, of George West, Texas. He also is survived by his only sibling, Charles L. Smith, and wife, Sammie, of George West, Texas.
He also is survived by seven grandchildren, for whom he was always grateful: Catherine Andrews and Julia (Andrews) Kelley; Nathan and Luke Rather; Ian Hutchens; and William and Jetty Smith. His grandchildren called him Granddaddy and loved to spend time at his ranch, especially when they got to drive him around in his pickup truck. His love of family was dear to him, and he is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Billy was a lifelong rancher, farmer and conservationist who raised Registered and Commercial Hereford cattle in George West. He became the third generation to run the family ranch.
Billy was a member of the Live Oak Soil and Water Conservation Society from 1993 to 2017. During his tenure, he served as director, secretary, vice chairman and chairman. He also was a proud member of Young Farmers of America, where he also served as State VP; the Texas Hereford Association; the American Hereford Association; Live Oak County Farm Bureau, where he also served as director; and the South Texas Hereford Association (STHA), where his father, Leonard Smith, and grandfather, Sid Smith, were founding members. Billy also served in many capacities with the STHA. He served as president, director and secretary for many years.
He was proud to have managed the George West Major League youth baseball team, where he coached his son Sidney. Billy loved supporting all of his children and grandchildren in their endeavors, including sports, plays, and stock shows. He was a lifelong member of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church of George West.
Among Billy’s professional awards and recognitions are the State Association of Young Farmers of Texas, 1969-1970; Lion’s Club Conservation Rancher, 1973; and Live Oak Soil and Conservation District’s Outstanding Rancher, 1986.
Pallbearers are Johnny Andrews, Blair Burwell, Ian Hutchens, Trevor Kelley, Rodney Rather, Nathan Rather, Luke Rather and Ward Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are James (Pepe) Arcidiacano, Chico Cravens, Will Cravens, Larry Astle, Paddy Burwell, Jim Bob Harrison, Jim “Tex” Harrison, Kevin Harrison, Joe Minor, Lamar James, Chris Odom, Larry Lawrence and Charles Smith.
Visitation will be January 8 from 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel in Beeville, Texas. A private family service will be January 9 at 10 a.m. with interment immediately following at George West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either:
• The Live Oak Soil and Water Conservation District, c/o Sherry Kosarek, 200 E. Bowie Street, Ste. C, George West, Texas, 78022 (in memo line, state “In Memory of William S. (Billy) Smith”); or
• The Church of the Good Shepherd, P.O. Box 1582, George West, Texas 78022. (In memo line, state “In Memory of William S. (Billy) Smith”).
OAK PARK MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL
BEEVILLE, TEXAS