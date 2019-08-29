William Estell Vaughan III age 65 passed away Sunday August 25th. He was a graduate of Big Sandy High School. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Harding College in Searcy Arkansas, and later a Masters from Corpus Christi State University. After Harding College he lived in Corpus Christi and taught Band before becoming a college accountant in Corpus Christi, Beeville, and Galveston Texas.
He was a member of the Church of Christ. His love for music, led him to be a Song leader. He led by example with his attendance, teaching of the Bible, not only with the congregation, but also at the Texas City prison. He served as a Deacon and later as an Elder at Various Churches of Christ.
He was a member of the Rotary Club in both Beeville and Galveston Texas. He walked for the Cure many years. He was a Scout Leader for both Boy and Girl Scouts, during the summer season he worked as a professional scout for two seasons at Camp. He loved Golf and Singing karaoke.
Bill was above all a Good Son, Husband, Father, Brother, Brother in law, Grandpa and uncle. He loved being Uncle Bill. He was a faithful Husband to Katherine Elizabeth Roe Vaughan for 46 years of Mountain View Arkansas.
Complete obituary can be viewed at Croley Funeral Home.