William Harvey Morgan (Bill), Sr. of Kerrville, Texas passed away on April 25, 2023 at the age of 84. He was born March 12, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas, to Willie Lee Jones Morgan, a life-long 2nd grade teacher, and his father, Read Semprez Morgan, who served as superintendent in several Texas public schools.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie Ann Wille Morgan, daughter, Kathryn Marie Morgan (Connie Justice), son, William H. Morgan, Jr, granddaughter, Leanne Marie Morgan, and grandson, Read Edward Morgan. Bill joins his parents, and his brothers, Read S. Morgan, Jr., and John Edward in Heaven.
After graduating from Bishop HS in 1959, Bill attended University of Texas, where he met his wife, Margie at a YWCA Dance. He ultimately graduated from The University of Houston in 1963 with a B.S. in Pharmacy. Bill cherished being a pharmacist for 58 years in Austin, Houston, Robstown, Mineral Wells, Beeville, and Kerrville.
He testified before Congress avidly so that generic drugs could become legally substituted in the U.S. and Texas, and worked tirelessly to create and manage Hill Country Pharmacy Service, a network of relief pharmacists providing small town pharmacists vacations.
Bill was a devoted community volunteer in many capacities: He served as Vice-President of Texas Pharmacy Association, past-president of Hill Country Pharmacy Association, trustee to Texas Pharmacy Association, and a member of Bexar County and West Texas Pharmacy Associations. He served on the University of Houston’s Dean’s Council, was active in both Notre Dame Catholic Church and The Elks Club in Kerrville. He mentored pharmacists suffering with addiction and gave them the tools they needed to regain their suspended licenses. He co-owned and loved working at Conoly Drug Store in Beeville for 27 years, and later enjoyed working with the healthcare teams and assisting patients at the VA in Kerrville.
Bill loved making new friends everywhere he went, connecting with old friends, sharing funny stories and playing practical jokes and camping all over the US with his family, and later traveling around Europe and Australia with Margie. He enjoyed bird-watching and his love of animals led him in assisting older dogs find homes after their owners passed away.
Thanks to all the loving friends and caregivers for providing wonderful support to Bill and the family during his stay at River Hills Nursing Home and Sid Peterson Hospital, and a special thanks to Peterson Hospice. Your kindness and attention will always be remembered.
Visitation at noon will precede the Rosary that will be held on Friday, May 19th at 1 p.m., and funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 20th at 10 a.m. all in the Notre Dame Catholic Church (909 Main St. in Kerrville), followed by internment at the Garden of Memories (3250 Fredericksburg Rd. in Kerrville).
A reception will be at the Elks Lodge (1907 Junction Highway in Kerrville) immediately following funeral mass and internment. Those interested can make Memorial Gifts to St. Jude Research Hospital or Kerrville Pets Alive