William John Yates, 62, of Beeville, formerly of Victoria, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Mr. Yates was born March 15, 1959, in Wurzburg, Germany, and adopted by Jack Yates and Georgia McFeron. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard. On December 10, 2000, he married Mei Yin Yu in Victoria where they made their home and later moved to Beeville. He was an entrepreneur and owner of a telecommunications business. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed shooting, hunting and fishing as well as rocketry and building radio systems. Most of all, he loved making memorable conversations with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Yates and Georgia McFeron.
Survivors include his wife of almost 21 years, Mei Yin Yates; a son, Kim Lee Yates; a sister, Theresa White, a nephew, Michael White, a niece, Tammie Rankin; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be private.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home