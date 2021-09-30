William Paul Trial passed away on September 28, 2021, at the age of 87.
He was born on March 8, 1934, in Beeville, Texas, the first of five children born to William John (“Hoppa”) Trial and Margaret Trial. Paul was a precocious child, graduating from Beeville High School at 16 after being elected Class President his senior year. He was a sophomore pre-med major at The University of Texas when Hoppa had a heart attack, and Paul was asked to return to Beeville to run the family business.
Paul first met Londa West on a blind date and was taken by her confidence, kindness and strong moral character. They married on February 4, 1956. Within 6 months of getting married, Paul was drafted into the Army. Londa followed him to basic training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, but was forced to say good-bye to him when he was stationed in Germany for the remainder of his service. Upon getting out of the Army, Paul and Londa moved to Austin, Texas, where Paul began his career in the mortgage lending business. In 1964, Londa gave birth to a son, Jon Paul Trial, and the three of them remained a tight unit for the rest of their lives.
The Trials enjoyed hunting and fishing together, and as soon as Jon Paul could catch a ball, they became regulars at all the baseball stadiums. Paul spent countless hours practicing with Jon Paul by hitting buckets of baseballs to him. Paul and Londa enjoyed many years of watching their son’s baseball games and track meets.
In 1982, Paul again helped his son by joining Jon Paul’s business, Cen-Tex Landscape. For the next 30 years, father and son worked together, building the small business into a successful operation that continues today. When Londa became ill with congestive heart failure, Paul took on his biggest challenge yet: keeping the love of his life alive.
For the next two decades, Paul managed Londa’s healthcare through the many highs and lows. He was everything to Londa, and she was everything to Paul. In 2008, Paul and Londa moved back to their hometown of Beeville, reuniting with old friends and family and joining the Garden Club, Wednesday Lunch Club (which met on Tuesdays) and the Do-Nothing Club. Londa passed away in August 2016 after 60 years of marriage. Paul never really recovered from the loss.
Paul is predeceased by his parents, William John (“Hoppa”) Trial and Margaret Trial of Beeville, Texas; his sister, Mary Cunningham of San Antonio, Texas; his sister-in-law, Arline Trial of Victoria, Texas and Polly Trial of Sugar Land, Texas; and his loving and loyal wife, Londa Trial of Beeville, Texas.
Paul is survived by his son, Jon Paul Trial, and wife, Linda, of Austin, Texas; his brother, Joseph (“Joe”) Trial of Victoria, Texas; his brother, CB Trial, and wife, Kathleen, of Beeville, Texas; his sister, Judy Gonzalez, and husband, Tommy Gonzalez, of San Angelo, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas with a Rosary at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beeville, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
