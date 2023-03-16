It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of William S. (Bill) Chesnutt, February 17, 2023, at the age of 65. He was born April 14, 1957, to Cleon and Winnie (Burchfield) Chesnutt. He married the love of his life Rhonda Goldman on January 23, 1993. He spent his career in the oilfield and was a consultant until his retirement in 2022. Bill spent his life as a rancher, musician, hard worker, and a family man. He enjoyed watching his horses race competitively. Bill especially loved spending time writing music, singing, playing his guitar, and being with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleon and Winnie Chesnutt; children, Kimberly Ann Chesnutt and Phillip Arrisola; and a granddaughter, Victoria Arrisola Lyssy.
He is survived by his wife Rhonda; brothers; Thomas (Lynda) Chesnutt, David (Janice) Chesnutt, sister; Kay (Keith) Mix; children, Missy (Karl) Walker, William S. (Suzie) Chesnutt Jr., Morgan (Patrick) Stewart, Sherry Arrisola, Joey Remmers, Jerrett Remmers and daughter-in-law Amy Chesnutt Arrisola; grandchildren; Adan Ramirez, Cooper Walker, Wyatt Walker, Ryan Grayson, Myranda Arrisola, Mattison Arrisola, Cody Arrisola, Derrick (Destiny) Wessels, Austin (Zorina) Wessels, Mallary (Jerry) Alvarez, Aiden Arrisola, Brianna Arrisola, Daison Trigo, Bailey Remmers, Brooklyn Remmers, and Waylon Remmers; great-grandchildren, Frank Wessels, Jacob Wessels, Dakota Wessels, Aaron Wessels, Ella Wessels, Baylor Wessels, Tesa Wessels, Patton Lyssy, Hayden Lyssy, Jaxon Hensley, Kimberly Alvarez, and Chris Alvarez.
Funeral services were held at Trevino Funeral Home, Beeville TX. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, viewing 10:00 a.m., funeral service 11:00 a.m. and a reception followed the services at Pettus Community Center.