Willie Eugene “Gene” Vickery, 78, passed away on July 28th in Bryan, Texas. He was the husband of Susan E. Vickery. They shared 57 years of marriage together.
Born in Kenedy, Texas, he was the son of Marvin and Zona Vickery. He joined the Army at 17, and retiring from Baker Hughes.
He enjoyed fishing, boating, and tending to his fish pond and chickens “the girls”. He loved spending time with his family, most importantly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his easy smile and reminding us all to slow down and enjoy life.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; his children: Linda Blevins of Lindale, Michael Vickery of Beeville, and Mark Vickery and wife Monica of San Antonio; his brothers: Damon Vickery and wife Martha of Port Lavaca, J.R. Vickery and wife Cindy of Edna, and Russel “Tim” Vickery and wife Tami of Pueblo, Colorado; his grandchildren: Michael Vickery and wife Amanda, Danielle Vickery, Ashley Geisleman and husband Leonard, Violet Vickery, Liam Vickery, Aedan Vickery, and Mia Vickery; and his great-grandchildren: Rain, Willie, Branson, Frankie, and Marinette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Zona Vickery, and 5 brothers, Mikey, Eddie, Martin, Tom, and Pete Vickery.
The memorial service will be held on September 4th at 3 o’clock at First United Methodist Church in Beeville.