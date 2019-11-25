Winnie Pearl Burchfield Chesnutt McCarrell was born July 1, 1926 and passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born to the late Burdon Eugene Burchfield and Eunice Mae Griffin Burchfield in Palestine, Texas. Winnie was an icon in Victoria, known as a true American patriot, always fashionably dressed in red, white and blue down to the nails! She was well known for her American Flag Presentation to the local elementary schools for Americanism. She was a woman of many talents, learning from her younger years on the importance of versatility and adaptability throughout her life.
Winnie is survived by daughter, Kay Mix and husband Keith; sons, Thomas Chesnutt and wife Lynda, David Chesnutt and wife Janice, William “Bill” Chesnutt and wife Rhonda; brothers, Kenneth Burchfield and wife Marilyn, and Charley J. Burchfield and wife Helen; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cleon A. Chesnutt; husband, Roland E. McCarrell, Sr.; son, William Leon Chesnutt; sisters, Linnie Rasbeary, Dorris Scoffield, Margaret Leck Wilson; brothers, Calvin Burchfield and Burdon Eugene Burchfield; and granddaughter, Kimberly Ann Chesnutt.
The family will gather on November 30, 2019 for a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 am followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30 am at First Christian Church with Rev. Douglas Richardson officiating.
Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Field of Honor-Weekend Warriors or First Christian Church, Victoria.
