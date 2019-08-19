Woodrow Goode, 53, of Beeville, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Survivors include his parents, Ruth Kay and Woodrow W. Goode Sr.; his wife, Angela Goode; a daughter, Amber (Antonio) Smith; a son, Martin (Lurdes) Medellin; sisters, Willie Mae (Rufus) Miller and Lavonn (Al) Alexander; a brother, James (Kathy) Lewis; five grandchildren, Cresia Cano, Cameron Smith, and Laelynn, Kaylee and Martin Medellin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Scales & Sons Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.