BEEVILLE – Yolanda Ramos, 68, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2021, in Beeville, Texas. She was born in Sanger, California, on November 19, 1952, to Jose T. Ramos and Amelia Anita Flores Ramos.
She is preceded in death by her father; Rev. Jose T. Ramos.
She is survived by her mother, Amelia Ramos; sisters, Zulema (Ernest) Garza and Mary (Jon) Todd; brothers, Johnny (Rebecca) Ramos Sr., Armando (Dolores) Ramos, Eli (Jackie) Ramos and Danny (Blanca) Ramos. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with graveside services to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Beeville Memorial Park with Rev. Johnny Ramos, Sr. officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are Chris Rodriguez, Armando Ramos Jr., Ernest Garza, Michael Ramos, Mathew Ramos and Danny Ramos.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel