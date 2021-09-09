Ysabel C. Gonzales Jr., 58, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on September 7, 2021.
Mr. Gonzales was born on July 7, 1963, in Beeville to Ysabel Casas Gonzales Sr. and Juanita Campos.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in- law, Robert Esquivel; niece, Analica Pena.
Ysabel is survived by his wife, Amelia C. Gonzales of Beeville; siblings, Janie (Armando) Ramos of Kingsville, Reyes (Janice) Gonzales of San Antonio, Mary Esquivel of George West, Lilari Pena of Three Rivers, Mary Lou Gonzales of Beeville, Felipe Gonzales of Three Rivers, Joe (Lynn) Gonzales of Dallas; stepson, Brian Lee (Lydia) Maldonado and stepdaughter, Terri Ann (Martin) Garcia of Beeville; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Trevino Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary to follow at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.