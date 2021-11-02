BEEVILLE – Ysabel “Chavela” Munoz Garcia, 58, passed away on Oct. 30, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Nov. 28, 1962, in Beeville, Texas, to Reynaldo P. and Cruz (Andrade) Munoz. She married Ernest Garcia on Feb. 23, 1982, in Beeville, Texas. She had worked at Saenz Quik-Services Western Wear as a seamstress.
She is preceded in death by her father, Reynaldo P. Munoz.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Garcia of Beeville; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Cisneros and Esther Lynn Garcia, both of Beeville; one granddaughter, Heaven Angel Castruita; mother, Cruz Andrade Munoz of Beeville; three sisters, Maria Del Rosario (Jorge, Sr.) Avila, Infa (Jose) Dominguez and Dora Alicia Munoz, all of Beeville; three brothers, Reynaldo (Adela) Munoz and Luis Alonzo Munoz, both of Beeville, and Gabriel Javier Andrade (Rosemarie) Munoz of San Antonio. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, Nov. 4, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath as celebrant. Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Thomas Vidaure, Jorge Orlando Cisneros, Infa Dominguez, Jorge Avila, Andrew Dominguez and Michael Felix Avalos.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel