Ysabel “Elizabeth” (Garcia) Standiferd, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 72.
Elizabeth was born July 9, 1947 in Beeville, Texas, to Maria (Villarreal) and Antonio Garcia. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. She loved antiques and estate sales and was an animal loverp.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, T.J. Standiferd.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa (Don) Sananikone and Cheryl Martinez (Randy) Ahlschlager; grandchildren, Matthew Sananikone and Victoria Sananikone; a brother, Tony (Diana) Garcia; niece, Sally (Landon) Johnson; nephew, Isaac (Michelle) Garcia; and great-niece and great-nephew, Malena Garcia and Rowan Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Guerrero, Matthew Sananikone, Don Sananikone, Landon Johnson, Randy Ahlschlager, Ramona Gilbert-Harrell and Tony Garcia.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence Garcia and Sidney S. Dugat.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel