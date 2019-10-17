Ysidra (Salazar) Garcia, 79, of Beeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Beeville.
Ms. Garcia was born May 15, 1940, in Beeville to Agapito and Aniceta (Gomez) Salazar. She married Servando Soliz, raised grandson Jacob Rivas and a great-granddaughter and was a homemaker and a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Servando Soliz; a son, Lorenzo Garcia; her parents; five brothers; a sister; two grandsons, Jason Rivas and Jerry Benavidez; and three great-grandchildren.
Survivors include daughters, Maria (Steven) Moore of North Carolina, Angelita (Robert) Potts of Victoria, and Ysidra Benavidez, Eloisa Rivas and Belinda (Leonardo) Briseno, all of Beeville; sons, Guadalupe Garcia and Jesus (Beatriz) Martinez, both of Beeville, and Rene Garcia of Utah; two sisters, Teresa Ponder and Paula (Jesus) Nieto; 31 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil officiating.
Pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Valerie Moore, Crystal Benavidez, Angelica Benavidez, Jessica Potts, Tiffany Serna and Desiree Rivas.
