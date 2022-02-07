Ysidro Benitez, 102, of Beeville, Texas passed to eternity peacefully with loved ones around him on January 16, 2022.
Mr. Benitez was born on December 16, 1919, in Clareville to Urbano and Marcelita Urrutia Benitez.
He is preceded in death by his spouse, Eloisa Montemayor Benitez; two brothers, Francisco Benitez and Luciano Benitez; three sisters, Victoria Dominguez, Soledad Zuniga and Ramona Saenz.
Ysidro is survived by six daughters, Delia Madrigal, Santos Suniga, Marcela Guerrero, Rafaela Cuevas, Esmeralda Trevino all of Beeville, and Estella Rojas of Victoria; 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 53 great-great grandchildren.