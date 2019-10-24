Miss Zulema B. Castillo, 90, of Beeville, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Corpus Christi.
Miss Castillo was born March 18, 1929, in Beeville to Juan and Evarista (Betancurt) Castillo. She was a Catholic and a retired cook and worked for Whataburger for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Evarista B. Castillo; three brothers, Enrique, Juan and Erineo Castillo; and two sisters, Elida C. Nino and Carolina C. Torres.
Survivors include three nephews, Manuel Suniga, Richard Nino and Jesus Castillo; and six nieces, Juanita C. Nino, Delia Flores, Dalia Wiemann, Theresa Rodriguez, Evangelina C. Berrum and Sylvia Synder.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Victor Rodriguez Jr., Rafael Nino Jr., Nicholas Wiemann, Robert Wiemann, Jesse Garcia and Erick Suarez.