Beeville is like every other small city in South Texas, and across America.
We have our scoundrels and thieves, but we also have an overwhelming number of kind, caring and compassionate citizens.
Case in point is today’s front-page story about a 9-year-old girl (Jessi Spann) with special needs whose custom wheelchair recently was stolen from the family’s pickup truck.
Why anyone would take someone’s else’s means of mobility, especially one outfitted with a specially designed device to help a young girl communicate, is beyond reason.
“She (Jessi) suffers from three different diseases of the brain,” her mother (Taylor) said. That is in addition to cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy.
“That (wheelchair) is her source of freedom,” Taylor said.
Upon learning that her wheelchair was gone, the little girl cried.
“She was brokenhearted,” Taylor said. “She cannot talk but just the expression on her face and her body language said it all.”
If the heartless jerks who yanked her lifeline to freedom don’t have the decency to confess and return that wheelchair to the victims or authorities, we sincerely hope they will face judgment soon.
Yet, what gives us hope is the rest of the story.
After the family filed the police report and posted the theft on social media sites, they received a call from John Gutierrez.
The Aztec Chevrolet employee and several friends and associates hastily got together and raised a few thousand dollars to replace the stolen wheelchair.
Louie Alaniz, Aztec general manager, not only said he would supply $1,000 but would provide whatever else was needed to purchase the chair in addition to the donations raised.
Jessi’s custom wheelchair is being ordered by Fred Morón at TLC Pharmacy and will be delivered in a couple of weeks.
Even though Taylor and her fiancé (who works in the oil field) are from Oklahoma and temporarily residing here at Capehart Properties, members of this community responded with this incredible outpouring of generosity.
After Jessi received the good news, “She was smiling,” Gutierrez said. “She was so happy.”
“The community really came together for us,” Taylor said. “For people to come through that don’t even know her like that is heartwarming.
“Jessi is a one-in-a-million child, and we are in a one-in-a-million community.”
We’d like to believe that’s how the majority of the people living here, as well as our loving heavenly Father, see each of us and would respond in our time of need.