Bee-Pic recognized as historical landmark
The Bee-Picayune has been recognized by the Texas Historical Commission as a significant part of Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker, as stated in an article on Page 2A of this week’s publication.
A dedication ceremony to commemorate this momentous event will be held on Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m., and speakers will include County Judge Trace Morrill and Bee County Historical Commission chairperson Kay Mix.
“We are delighted and honored to be a part of this historical event,” says Publisher Dennis Wade. “This plaque commemorates the incredible history of the Bee-Picayune buy also speaks to the viability and staying power of a great community newspaper.”
Current and former employees of the Bee-Picayune and their families are cordially invited to attend, and Chip and Jeff Latcham, former co-publishers will unveil the marker.
Capital G BBQ Texas Monthly mention
Capital G BBQ, which opened just this year, received mention in Texas Monthly magazine.
The article featured owner John Gutierrez, who, along with business partner Juan Gutierrez (no relation), started the barbecue joint earlier this year in the culmination of a lifelong dream. John has traveled to many countries and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Stout, a ballistic missile defense destroyer, volunteering to cook meals on the ship’s Santa Maria–style direct heat grills, said the article, and has visited Israel, Crete, Italy, Romania, Georgia and Scotland. All that time, he dreamt of returning home to Beeville and starting his own barbecue place.
That dream became a reality in February just before the freeze, and Gutierrez has been heating up Beeville since, selling out of as many as 18 briskets daily, said the article.
“Beeville needs something to be proud of,” Gutierrez said, which is why he had always planned to return to Beeville, even while visiting ports of call halfway around the world. Many of his high school friends couldn’t wait to get out of town, but he asked, “How is it ever going to be better here if we don’t make it better?”