Bee Countians have many reasons to be thankful heading into this uniquely American holiday.
We could take the easy route and start with the presidential impeachment hearings have ended. (Oh, you didn’t watch them either.)
Or that most of our citizens don’t have to travel through feet of snow to reach their Thanksgiving destinations.
But seriously, though, what an amazing season by the Beeville Trojans!
Their 11-0 winning streak was simply incredible. No varsity football team in A.C. Jones High School history has been able to achieve that feat.
Last Friday night’s loss to the El Campo Ricebirds ended their playoff run (with an enviable 11-1 record) at Port Lavaca’s stadium. Yet, Beeville alumni still are smiling when mentioning the accomplishments of this year’s strong Trojan squad, led by its 23 seniors.
Head coach Chris Soza was deservedly proud of his team. He told our sports editor after the game, “I’m proud of the kids and the way they accepted us (new coaching staff). The things we did this year, they’ve accomplished a lot.”
All former Trojans and fans wanted to see the wins continue, but that final outcome takes nothing away from how hard and how well this group played. As Soza said, “They are great kids. They are going to be great young men one day.”
They lifted the community’s spirits and provided a shining example to our adults of working together for a unified cause to attain extraordinary goals.
– – –
Speaking of positivity, the good vibes emanating from Coastal Bend College cannot be ignored.
Community members who had the pleasure to meet Dr. Justin Hoggard, the new college president, at a reception at the Grady Hogue Learning Resource Center last week came away impressed.
Hoggard said that the college’s focus would be based on the five C’s: cooperation, collaboration, communication, community and civility. We believe that last word is crucial.
He previously said that he wants to return to the positive feelings once held by faculty there. “It’s very important that we act like we are a family.”
Those sentiments were amplified in our last issue with the announcement that Dr. James Lee has returned to lead the music department on the Beeville campus. His return came at the request of then Interim President Dr. Carry DeAtley, who is back now as vice president of instruction and economic development.
Lee wants to get the community band and college band playing again. He also wants eventually to expand offerings and return the drama program to our college.
We wish Hoggard, DeAtley, Lee and the board of trustees and faculty, working in tandem, success as they return CBC to its rightful place as a contented community asset.
– – –
And, finally, while others complain or play the victim when facing life’s difficulties, Beeville has some outstanding young men who didn’t hesitate to answer the call to duty.
Daniel Rodriguez, Daniel Campos Jr., Mike Chambliss and Tyrell Sayles recently came to the aid of a disabled U.S. Army veteran who needed an old tree removed and hauled away from his property.
Ted Hernandez, who served our country and was wounded at “Hamburger Hill” during the Vietnam War and suffers from PTSD, needed help with that problem tree, but knew he could not climb on top a shed with a chain saw.
Erlinda S. Ortiz assisted him by requesting a small notice to be published in the Bee-Picayune, and these four young volunteers stepped up and did the job for free.
They realize their reward is far greater than money. May all of us look for opportunities to share our blessings in the coming days and weeks.
– Chip Latcham