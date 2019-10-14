George West is certainly a progressive small community.
The front page of this week’s Progress newspaper carried the announcement that the George West Education Foundation is preparing to host its “Denim and Diamonds” major fundraiser at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 19
This year’s event is headlined by the country music band Diamond Rio, which has sold more than 10 million albums and has a string of country hits dating back to 1991. The band features Gary Glenn, who grew up in Three Rivers and will bring his own special brand of flair to the Live Oak County celebration.
Even more impressive is the revelation that the GWEF donated $184,657 last spring to benefit the students of the GWISD. In the eight years since the GWEF began, the foundation has delivered more than $870,000 in grants for public education in George West.
Its diverse board members, with children currently attending all school campuses, are committed to the community and want to enhance the educational experience for all their children.
We know that several other school districts in our area have outstanding benefactors in the form of public education foundations, from the Eagle Ford-rich Falls City to Gregory-Portland with its bustling port industries.
For that reason, we commend the Beeville ISD’s efforts to form such a foundation. In our Oct. 2 edition, trustees approved the initial steps to establish one, but disagreed on who should pay for it.
Trustee Orlando Vasquez expressed concern that the district would be paying a company to handle the forming of this foundation.
“It could be $10,000 to $15,000, which will be recovered with a grant,” Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig said. “This is a very common practice with school districts that don’t have the expertise to do it themselves.”
Whether or not it’s started with taxpayer funds, everyone sees the value. Vasquez and the other board members agreed they wanted to see the district form this organization which benefits the academic side.
The athletic side already has greatly benefited from strong community support, with the Trojan program generating $66,500 from its fall season kickoff “Coaches Meet & Greet” event in August at the Grand.
By the way, congratulations to Trojan Athletic Director Chris Soza, his coaching staff and team, who are off to an outstanding 6-0 start to this football season entering district play Friday night.
There’s no denying athletics plays an instrumental role in the development of junior high and high school students. Yet, we’d venture that infinitely more A.C. Jones High grads will make a difference in the future as doctors, nurses, attorneys, accountants, scientists, businessmen, welders, tradesmen and in other professions, rather than in professional sports.
Continued best wishes to both the Trojans in their playoff quest and the BISD board’s attempts to form this education foundation. If there are any questions, it would appear they need only contact George West and other nearby schools with success stories.