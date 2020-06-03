It’s hard to encourage growth at this time when so many businesses are struggling just to remain afloat.
But this is what those in charge must always be looking for — that potential to improve and help the city grow.
We all love our small towns. The quaint shops. The lovely places that handle those unique items not found in the big box stores.
But it is hard to ask these mom and pop businesses to foot a majority of the bill that comes with running a city.
There needs to be a balance so that larger companies can share this percentage of the tax burden. But this means letting these bigger chain stores into the city – something seldom seen in Goliad.
It has an undeniable downtown charm but lacks the larger stores that can offset the cost it takes to keep city streets paved and the water flowing.
This isn’t to say that Walmart needs to open a super store on the square — not that there is any reason to believe they would or ever even consider such a ludicrous idea.
But letting in an H-E-B would offer residents a choice. It would add to the tax base. It would make it such that the tax rate could be managed, allowing our smaller stores to stay in business and keep more of their hard earned money. An additional restaurant or two, and maybe a Sonic perhaps, might just stop a hungry traveler coming through town or keep a tourist from heading east.
And no, this will not kill the downtown businesses. Residents already leave town to shop as they can. So other cities reap the benefit while this city remains in blissful denial.
New businesses should not have to fight to open shop or beg for permission for city services. If a business wants city water or sewer but doesn’t want to be inside the city limits — charge a slightly higher rate and welcome them to the county.
It works for the neighboring communities. It can work here, too.