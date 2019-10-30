Last Friday night at Trojan stadium was magical.
The weather was cool and perfect for football. Homecoming provided the pomp and pageantry, sights and sounds. The stands on the home side were filled with exuberant orange-clad fans.
For once, everyone was united in a common cause. Young and old, rich and poor, Trump haters and Trump supporters... all cheering their hearts out for the Trojans.
And the varsity team did not disappoint.
The defense was in full control from the first quarter, allowing only one trip into the red zone by the visiting Gonzales Apaches, who entered the contest tied with the Trojans atop the District 15-4A Division I standings.
The home team only gave up one field goal. The Trojan offense, not to be outdone, produced an efficient, balanced, 419-yard performance, split evenly between rushing and passing.
In so doing, the Trojans improved to 8-0 on the season, the first time in program history that Beeville has started a season with eight straight victories.
“It feels great,” said running back Jalen Spicer, one of the skill position standouts on this year’s squad. “We’re making history.”
Indeed, they are.
Several other Trojan squads have amassed at least an eight-win season – 15 others, to be exact, including the 1980 team. As Sports Editor Kevin J. Keller pointed out, that 1980 squad got the closest to 8-0, starting 7-0 before losing to Gregory-Portland.
In our 50 year ago column, the Bee-Picayune noted that the Trojans and these same Apaches staged a showdown in Gonzales with the winner sacking up the district’s north zone title. The Trojans – led by Tommy Turnipseede, who went on to play football at Baylor – were the 12-6 winners then, but lost to G-P for the overall league championship.
According to Publisher Fred C. Latcham Jr. (our father), the Trojans and their new coach Sandy Sands had produced one of the best records (finishing 8-2-1) in 30 years for A.C. Jones High School.
Of course, those of us who suffered through the lean years of the early 1970s when Beeville held the then-state record for futility, losing 41 straight games, really can appreciate what this year’s Trojans have achieved.
There may have been previous teams which had more talented players (going on to great college, even pro, careers) or who ventured deep into the state playoffs (Eric Soza, current offensive coordinator and former Trojan star who played QB at UTSA, may best know the answer to that).
However, there’s nothing that can take away from the accomplishments of the 2019 Trojans, head coach Chris Soza and his entire coaching staff and the managers, trainers and others associated with this team.
We wish them continued success as they travel to Boerne for another key district clash with the Greyhounds tonight, then on into the postseason.