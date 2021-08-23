Consider this a call to action

Please get vaccinated.
There are public and private health consequences if you do not. There are also very real economic consequences. I am not the government. I am a small business owner in your community who has spent the past 18 months experiencing the fallout of COVID-19. I pay taxes here, both residential and commercial. I need and want this place to thrive.
Facebook or any other social media outlet is not a legitimate source for information. Anything you have read there is without merit unless verified by your personal healthcare provider or a subject matter expert.
I would politely ask that you leave those sources behind as you consider my above request.
In the beginning, we did not know what to do or how to deal with the virus. But as time has passed, we have come to understand our challenge. If you look at those currently suffering, the vast majority have not been vaccinated. According to a recent Bee-Picayune story, 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Maybe there are some concerns about the long-term effects of the vaccine, but there are no current doubts about the tragedy of COVID-19 on those who are unvaccinated.
In a small community, a few key employees who suffer from COVID-19 can be extremely detrimental to the operation of local commerce and public life. This is not even to begin to mention those who suffer and die from the disease.
Beeville and Bee County have enough challenges in the global economy. We do not need a population hesitant to vaccinate. We are extremely lucky to have a local hospital in our rural community that spent significant time and resources giving us and those who could travel access to the vaccine.
As an individual and as a business owner, I am not in favor of vaccine mandates.
However, I want to make sure that everyone is educated.
Let us be clear. If you choose to not get vaccinated, you are risking the health and safety of yourself, your family and community.
The unvaccinated put the public health and economic health of our local community at risk.
Our community leaders have spent the past few years attempting to build our economic base and status. As our hospitals fill up with the unvaccinated, we have to consider where we stand as a city.
Will we rise to the occasion and take on the personal sacrifice necessary to ensure our future or will we continue to live in unreasonable fear?
