With October’s arrival, Bee County’s Western Week Celebration is riding back into town. This event has been a crowd pleaser here through the decades.
Fifty years ago, Rocky Reagan, George West author and cattleman, was announced as the marshal for the 1969 Western Week Parade that raised the curtain for the 33rd annual South Texas Hereford Association show and sale.
Following the parade on Saturday, Oct. 25, Bee County Horse Shows Inc. staged its championship rodeo at the Fairgrounds Arena with two performances, featuring a trick specialty riding act, The Comanche Fireballs.
Then, 25 years ago, the celebration’s festivities were dedicated to the memory of the late John B. Hensley, a former county judge, teacher, school administrator, bank vice president and civic volunteer.
Dr. Dudley Braly served as parade marshal on Saturday, Oct. 15. He was one of Beeville’s best-known and longest practicing dentists and also a former mayor and active civic volunteer.
In addition, Larry Erler, a Western Week charter member and active Kiwanian, served as trail boss of the festival, which featured singer Ronna Reeves, accompanied by Joel Nava and the Border. Sadly, both of those local gentlemen (Braly and Erler) also are no longer with us.
Observant readers of our last edition may have noticed that this year’s event appears to be returning to its successful formula in past years.
It will be highlighted by Saturday’s performance of country music star Kevin Fowler, known for feel-good classics from his celebrated album “Beer, Bait and Ammo” to his latest work, “Barstool Stories.”
In addition, singer Karla Perez will appear on the Expo Center stage, performing her tribute to the late great artist Selena, preceded by a Selena look-alike contest offering cash prizes.
Concert tickets are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce office or Blue Ribbon Country Store as well as online.
Other attractions will include the Wagner Carnival, CASI Chili Cook-off, Down South Showdown Car Show, Blake Fulenwider Truck Push, 82nd Western Week Parade, food trucks and vendors.
Citizens should be pleased to learn that CofC officials had dedicated this year’s parade to the memory of Louise Mayberry, who died last year at age 88.
Mayberry, an avid Boston Red Sox fan and prominent figure despite her short stature, had served as a hard-working volunteer in the celebration for 46 years.
Also, this year’s parade grand marshal will be the Brown Ranch, honoring that successful South Texas family ranching company that has been passed down through four generations. Congratulations to Austin Brown II, wife Nana and all their family.
It may not feel like fall here yet, but we hope residents and visitors will round up their families to view the parade and then herd them out to the Expo Center for other western amusements. Also, let’s tip our hats to the honorees, both past and present.