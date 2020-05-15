It is good to see that the city and county are coming together and finalizing an agreement that will allow the city animal control officer to help when needed in the county.
The dog attacks last month in Blueberry Hill highlight this need. But it isn’t the first time this issue has arisen for county residents.
Back in 2017, residents of the Skidmore community were voicing their concern over the number of stray dogs.
Some of these canines, while they might not have bit residents, were causing great concern with their aggressive actions.
County deputies aren’t trained to capture vicious dogs.
At one time, the city provided this type of service to the county but it was dropped some time ago during negotiations for the use of the jail by the city.
Now – and it is about time – the city and the county look as though they are going to come to an agreement where the city animal control officer will be able tranquilize and quarantine dogs that attack people.
The city and county must still agree on a payment for services but with City Manager John Benson and County Judge Trace Morrill handing this, it should come sooner rather than later and be fair to both.
The county, just some months ago, discussed the idea of creating its own animal shelter. That prospect, based on current regulations, would be cost prohibitive. It is also unnecessary as the city has such a facility already in place.
If upgrades are necessary, then the two leaders will have to work out an agreement to get it done.
Some will see this as unnecessary as the belief is that country folks know how to handle a dangerous dog.
But this isn’t the case in the subdivisions sprouting up in these rural areas where a stray bullet could easily hit a neighbor or a house.
The residents need help and the county has an obligation to provide it.