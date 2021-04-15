Easter eggs dropped from a helicopter for kids to collect? I read about such a dramatic event earlier this year, then saw in the Bee-Picayune that a local church planned to host a helicopter egg drop this year.
Online research indicates that, as early as 1964, children in the Chicago area were picking up helicopter-delivered, chocolate-covered marshmallow eggs in the parking lot of a shopping center. An amusement park in Oklahoma, near Fort Sill, conducted helicopter egg drops in the 1970s.
Nowadays, plastic eggs filled with candy or small gifts can survive a long fall to the ground, but not the Easter eggs my sister Catherine and I hunted—they were boiled eggs.
Dying those eggs pretty colors was a big part of the Easter fun. Stores sold packages with six different dye tablets, to be mixed with boiling water and vinegar. I think our mother hard-boiled a dozen eggs for each of us, and we got to dye them as we wished.
Eggs left in the dye for a short time turned pastel colors. If left for a long time, more intense colors resulted. And, of course, putting an egg in more than one color produced interesting results—sometimes pretty and sometimes not. Good lessons in color mixing!
The dye packages included small designs that could be applied to the colored eggs—or we could draw on them with a white crayon before dying and create our own decorations. Egg dying was definitely an art experience.
The other preparation for Easter was assembling our new outfits. Our mother, an accomplished seamstress, made pretty, springy Easter dresses for us, then took us shopping to purchase Easter hats and new shoes for the big day.
On Easter morning, the Easter Bunny hid our eggs for us for the first hunt. Then, after the Easter service at church, at which many happy Easter hymns were sung in celebration of Jesus’ resurrection, we went to our grandparents’ house for a big family Easter lunch. (My good friend Jonnie Jordan remembers those Easter hymns as a highlight of the celebration.)
And after lunch, the egg-hunting resumed. Aunt Gertrude Chesnutt would usually play Easter Bunny and hide the eggs for us. If she was busy in the kitchen, we took turns hiding for one another. With all that handling, the eggs eventually had many cracks, but we continued hiding and hunting them.
Some years it rained on Easter, and we had to hunt our eggs in the house. Occasionally we hid one too well and could not find it…until we could smell it!
By the time our daughters, Mariana and Elena, were hunting Easter eggs, the plastic variety had appeared on the scene. We still did the boiled version at home, but school and church egg hunts employed the much easier plastic ones.
When Elena was in second grade, her teacher and our friend Alice Tutt invited us to join her family for a cascarón fiesta. She had grown up in the Rio Grande Valley, where her mother had adopted the tradition, saving her egg shells all year, then dying hundreds of them and stuffing them with confetti.
At the celebration on Easter afternoon, someone distributed the cascarónes over a large area, then everyone—children and adults alike—scattered with Easter baskets or bags to collect as many as they could, while also cracking them on every reachable head. By the time the last cascarón had been cracked, everyone was combing confetti from their hair!
After the Tutts moved to the Houston area, our friend and neighbor Sarah Gremmel and family invited us to join them for similar fun, so for several years we not only dyed Easter eggs, but also produced lots of cascarones.
One Easter morning, fortunately when the girls were old enough not to have their day completely ruined, we discovered that one of our cats had delivered a dead rabbit to our dining room door. “Poor Easter bunny!” we lamented.
On a much happier note, Jonnie remembers the Easter when their grandson Christopher was 2 years old and they were enjoying the Easter afternoon outdoors. The Jordans’ black lab Dixie came up and dropped a baby bunny from his mouth right in front of little Christopher. Christopher had a wonderful time playing with the unharmed bunny, which Jonnie and Reagan then took care of until it was old enough to release.
A couple of weeks ago Elena and Eddie saw an adult rabbit sitting in their flower bed in Royal Oak, Michigan. After the rabbit got up, they could see the four baby bunnies that had been nursing. Plenty of Easter bunnies in their neighborhood!
When I taught Spanish at A.C. Jones High School, I always showed my Spanish II classes a video about Semana Santa (Holy Week) in Spain, a huge celebration. The video included an explanation of how the annual date for Easter is determined: it’s the first Sunday after the full moon which occurs on or soonest after March 21, making it possible for Easter to fall from March 22-April 25.
This year the March full moon was on the 28th, making Easter April 4.
I hope yours was very happy—as it must have been for all those children for whom Easter eggs rained from the sky!