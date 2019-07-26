Last Friday’s paper was a multi-hanky edition.
“Farewell to K-9 Officer Charlie,” Gary Kent’s lead story about Texas Coastal Bend law enforcement officers gathering here to say goodbye to the Beeville Police Department’s Charlie (a retired canine officer), caused tears even from readers who aren’t dog lovers.
The popular golden retriever had been suffering from leukemia and lymphoma and had been in pain recently. As area lawmen gathered for his send-off, Charlie took his last ride in a motorcade to a veterinary hospital and then was laid to rest.
Our condolences to his handler, Chris Haller, and his wife, Angela, as well as all the BPD officers who worked with Charlie and the school kids who loved the canine and asked Haller about him regularly.
Another melancholy read was Bill Clough’s account of “Hannah’s last journey ... and last gift,” which ran inside that edition.
Hannah Mozisek, a handicapped girl from Goliad with a vivacious personality, overcame obstacles that would have crippled others.
She staged a courageous battle with a deadly disease, Amniotic Band Syndrome, suffered from hydrocephalus (water on the brain), surprised her doctors at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi and lived for 21 years. In fact, Hannah was crowned high school homecoming queen in 2017 and graduated in 2018 from Goliad High School.
However, in June, she began suffering seizures, was airlifted to Driscoll, was placed on life support, and once she was declared brain dead, her family donated her organs, thinking Hannah would approve.
So because of her gift of life, four people’s lives have been extended.
“Even in death, she was the life of the party,” Clough concluded eloquently.
On an entirely different topic, we congratulate our Beeville ISD school board members for their achieving a “historic first,” being named the Region 2 School Board of the Year.
President Leticia Munoz and the other trustees should be commended for the district’s goal of “inspiring bold innovative leaders,” according to Rick Alvarado, executive director of Education Service Center, Region 2.
Some of the BISD’s new projects and initiatives cited by Jason Collins included its becoming a District of Innovation, which allows hiring teachers with special skills but lacking some certifications; opening the Joe Barnhart Academy on the Moreno campus; forming a police department with K-9 and handler; adding cosmetology programs; creating a Medical Magnet Academy at A.C. Jones High; and expanding the award-winning welding program.
A celebration was held Wednesday morning at Jones High School to recognize their accomplishments with the superintendent and a large crowd of educators and friends applauding. And, this time, if there were any tears flowing, they were the result of jubilation.