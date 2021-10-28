When you’re put into a leadership position and tasked with making difficult decisions, the easy way out is to cower in the corner or pass the buck to someone else.
As the leader of the Beeville Independent School District, Superintendent Travis Fanning faces those kinds of decisions on a daily basis.
In a little over a year on the job, no decision has been more controversial or difficult than the decision on whether to mandate the wearing of masks by students and staff.
No matter what decision Fanning made, he was going to be attacked and ridiculed.
Regardless of your feelings toward the wearing of masks, Fanning deserves to be commended for his commitment to his beliefs about the subject.
Too often nowadays, as a society, we are beholden only to our own beliefs while attacking those who choose to believe otherwise.
It is OK and acceptable for two people to have different beliefs while still maintaining a level of respect and admiration for one another.
Fanning believes in the efficacy of masks and unwaveringly stood by his policy that mandated their use by students, staff and visitors.
He did so because he believed it was the best way to keep all of those under his watch safe and protected against the spread of a disease that has claimed more than 4 million people worldwide, more than 700,000 people in the United States and nearly 70,000 people in the state of Texas.
As Fanning stated in the letter that he penned Oct. 11 to community members, he made a promise to the school board and the community that he, as the leader of BISD, would do everything possible to keep the district’s students and staff safe.
In his view, that included the wearing of masks, so he defied the governor and instituted a policy that he believed was in the best interest of all involved.
It was a widely popular decision among some in the community and wildly disliked by others.
Regardless of which group you belong to, you must be willing to admit that it takes courage to do what Fanning did.
We are encouraged from a young age to do the right thing.
On rare occasions, that right thing isn’t always the popular thing.
And on this occasion, that right thing wasn’t even an entirely “legal” thing.
But Fanning chose to stand by his beliefs and do what he felt was right and just.
He beat back naysayers and even stood pat in the face of threatened legal action by the attorney general of the state of Texas.
He did not cower in the corner or pass the buck.
I am still undecided on whether I agreed or disagreed with his mandate, but I certainly commend him for his commitment to his beliefs.
He didn’t allow the negativity to sway him, and that’s a lesson from which we can all benefit, especially since we are living in a society that seems all too often driven by negativity.
I will leave you with this thought, one that I hope will weigh on your mind as our country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
We all know that masks are not fun to wear, and they are inconvenient – and some still question if they even work – but if wearing a mask saves just one life, wasn’t it worth the inconvenience?
I will admit that I don’t wear mine nearly as often as I should or could, but I do my best with it.
And I’ll tell you why: because, if you ask me, that inconvenience is worth it.
I’ve lost a family member and a great friend within the past year to COVID-19, so you can be damn sure that I believe the inconvenience is worth it.
Fanning believes it too; that’s why he made the decisions he made.
Standing up for what you believe in, regardless of the noise, is the American way, and doing it deserves commendation, not ridicule.