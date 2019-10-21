There’s a digital disruption – a technological shift – in media that is shaking everything up from cable television to networks to services like Netflix to streaming music to podcasts and, of course, to newspapers.
You know it’s become a bit of the wild west right now when we have had ESPN on-air talents from Florida and television anchors from Minnesota applying for open editor positions in our small South Texas markets.
Community newspapers are certainly affected as more and more advertising buyers for big box stores and franchises are located in Chicago, New York, St. Louis, Dallas, etc. For them, Bee County is a line item in a budget and whether we have a shooting, running water or a Bigfoot sighting is inconsequential. And they see no difference in a daily newspaper with readership marginalized by a half dozen local news websites, four television stations and multiple news radio stations, and community newspapers providing the only professional news source in the county.
If you think it’s news to us that some of our papers have been thin in recent years, you couldn’t be more wrong. That’s why in November, the Beeville Bee-Picayune will be returning to a weekly format with publication on Thursdays.
First and foremost, we’ll be a better weekly than we have been a semi-weekly (and, yes, we’ve won plenty of regional, statewide and even national awards for our work the past three years). It’s not about the quality of our editorial content, but the quantity we can provide for the benefit of our readers.
Going to a weekly format also will allow us to be more efficient with fewer press runs each week, fewer delivery runs, lower mail rates, etc., to allow us to compete more in the digital world.
The newspaper business model is an expensive one. Yes, money comes in but it also goes out. The 75 cents a customer pays for any of our newspapers doesn’t begin to cover the cost of printing that newspaper, let alone paying the some 35 employee families we feed throughout seven counties. So we have to make adjustments that are efficient and improve the products.
If you’re a subscriber, your remaining unused balance on the account will be extended to reflect our going from 104 issues a year to 52; i.e., if you had a year remaining on your subscription, you’ll now have two years remaining.
Our circulation remains healthy and should benefit from putting a better product on the rack. Like other small community newspapers, our readers are invested in the community and are generally the financial and political backbone of the county. More often than not, they keep each copy around the house or office until the next one comes out and it’s read by multiple people.
We were a Thursday weekly for roughly 82 years before going semiweekly 50 years ago. In a sense, we’re returning to our roots, but now we also have the most heavily trafficked regional website to support it. In August, www.mySouTex.com set a new record with more than 140,000 unique users (individual IP addresses) turning to it for updates on several big breaking crime stories. With more than 27,000 followers on Facebook, we know we’re providing a critical service for our seven counties and we’re committed to that.
Between the print and digital products Beeville Publishing offers, we provide an extraordinary regional reach. We remain committed to the free press concept of providing a “marketplace of ideas” for our readers.
If you can’t tell, we’re excited about this change, which we see as an opportunity to provide an improved product. Come the first issue Nov. 7, we think you’ll agree.