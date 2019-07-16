While Bee Countians are keeping a watchful eye on a potential hurricane (Barry) forming in the Gulf of Mexico, they should be thankful for several efforts instigated by authorities.
First, we appreciate our county officials for opening the historic Evergreen Cemetery to out-of-town visitors one Saturday a month.
Gates to the cemetery, where many of this community’s pioneer citizens (such as A.C. Jones) are buried, will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month.
County Judge Stephanie Moreno said that her office had received many phone calls from people wanting to visit the hallowed grounds of the oldest cemetery in town (with land donated by Anne Burke purchased by the county in 1862), and now they will know when it is open.
“Our staff can make sure it is clean and ready for them as well,” the judge added.
Although the cemetery cannot be left unlocked because of vandals, Moreno said, “The court will see how these hours work and adjust if necessary.”
That’s providing a real service for out-of-town visitors who will remember the county’s accommodating their requests.
We also noticed with interest that the county is hosting a fan giveaway program (known as Operation Cool Down), in which organizers hoped to collect 200 fans to distribute to needy Bee County residents on Friday.
Mike Willow, emergency management coordinator, and Ryan Garza, deputy emergency manager, reported they were still about 50 fans shy of their goal Thursday morning.
Businesses, groups and individuals were donating the 20-inch box fans, with a value of about $20 each. Among those already supplying fans were H-E-B, Walmart, Christus Spohn Hospital, Blake Fulenwider and others.
The fans, limited to one per household, will be given away starting at 10 a.m. Friday at the fire station. Fire department members will assist in the distribution.
Lastly, the Beeville Police Department and its chief, Robert Bridge, deserve to be highly commended for their numerous community outreach efforts.
The BPD announces it will host its popular annual Swim With a Cop event at the Bernardo Sandoval Municipal Swimming Pool on Saturday, July 20.
Officers will be at the pool starting at 6:30 p.m. with hot dogs, drinks and lots of cool water for young swimmers, under age 15, to enjoy for two hours.
Additionally, the BPD will conduct two school supply drives in front of Walmart on July 20 and Aug. 3, seeking donations of backpacks and all the supplies (pens, pencils, notebooks, etc.) to “fill the (police) unit.”
Later, the officers will distribute the backpacks and supplies at the Police Training Center at 608 W. Milam St.
Also, the department will benefit from part of the proceeds of the Texas Clash Bash (mixed martial arts fights) at The Grand on July 27.
Assistant Police Chief Richard Cantu said that 15 fights are scheduled for that night. That money will be used to buy equipment for the officers.
Chief Bridge already is calling for businesses and residents to plan National Night Out parties for Oct. 8. He suggested returning the event to its original purpose – hosting neighborhood gatherings so residents would get to know one another better.
The BPD wants a listing of events and their locations planned for that night so Bridge and his officers can visit every one of them. Perhaps, these parties will help prevent thefts from homes and autos (such as the girl’s special wheelchair reported in our last issue) as well as other crimes.
Bridge, a proven leader, is respected by his officers and recognized as a professional lawman. Beeville is fortunate to have him at the department’s helm.