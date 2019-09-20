It’s already happening.
The price of regular gasoline at local service stations rose to $2.39 a gallon Tuesday morning. It had been selling for $2.06 just last weekend.
Actions have consequences in this global economy.
Global energy prices blew up more than 14 percent Monday after a weekend attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, reportedly by drones from Iran-backed terrorists, caused the worst disruption to world supplies on record.
U.S. crude oil prices jumped more than $8 to close at $62.90 a barrel; the attack on that Middle East nation’s largest oil processing plant disrupted more than half of its daily exports, halting 5% of world crude oil output.
This comes at a risky time for the U.S. economy, according to an AP report. “Businesses have already reduced their investment spending as the U.S.-China trade war has raised costs and uncertainty, and the slowing global economy has cut into U.S. exports.”
However, on the bright side, the United States is now the largest oil producer in the world. With revenue rising, oil and gas companies can hire more workers, build more rigs and expand production.
This country also has massive strategic oil reserves which can assist with major disruptions such as this attack.
So, why then would some members of Congress propose an outrageous “green new deal” that would eliminate the use of fossil fuels in the coming years?
That would place the U.S. squarely at the mercy of unstable governments and enemies including Russia and Iran.
In the first place, it’s pure folly to believe that Americans will eliminate the use of jet airliners and automobiles in the next two decades. And, get real, give up eating steaks and hamburgers in Texas?
It’s readily apparent that South Texans continue to embrace the “all of the above” approach to producing energy.
Just look at the numerous pipelines being built here to transport petroleum products from the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin to the refineries at the Port of Corpus Christi.
Wind farms are appearing on the skyline in the southern end of our county near Tynan and a multimillion-dollar solar farm is being planned in Goliad County near Tuleta.
A $1.7 billion steel mill plant has chosen Sinton as its new location, creating nearly 600 jobs in the area, thanks to the abundant economic opportunities.
Corpus Christi economic development officials said, “We’re experiencing a manufacturing renaissance. That is because of our location, access to the Eagle Ford and all the cheap energy coming out of the pipelines.”
They added that this is a “business-friendly place, and we’ve got lots of available land that folks can build on and we’ve got the workforce.”
Indeed, this is an energy-producing region that has benefits for all our residents – no matter what is shaking and breaking in other parts of the world.
That is as long as our nation’s leaders display even a modicum of common sense.