Governor Abbott signs election integrity legislation into law

This past legislative session, election integrity was one of the most high profile items the legislature considered. Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 598, which were passed in regular and special sessions, provide Texans more confidence in our voting system.
Gov. Greg Abbott made election integrity an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session and placed it on the agendas for the first and second special sessions. At the bill signing ceremony, the bovernor said, “Senate Bill 1 ensures trust and confidence in our elections system — and most importantly, it makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” said Gov. Abbott. “Safe and secure elections are critical to the foundation of our state.”
Another bill that passed, S.B. 598 requires a voter-verifiable paper audit trail for election systems and institutes a pilot program to use that paper trail to ensure that the tabulated results match the votes cast with increased certainty. Bee County will lead the way for the entire state by being one of the first counties to implement the S.B. 598 pilot program.
Despite the progress made in the regular and special sessions, the legislature will resume in another Special Session starting Sept. 20, to consider redistricting of political maps. This happens every 10 years based on the census. Political lines for county, state and federal offices will be drawn based on population to ensure districts are equal in size.