July is known for being the hot summer month in which we celebrate America’s Independence Day.
This week we also mark the 50th anniversary of the U.S. space program’s milestone of landing the first man on the moon.
Obviously, heroism plays an integral role in the makeup of many great Americans, from George Washington to Neil Armstrong.
Today’s edition includes “Our Hometown Heroes,” a special section recognizing several law enforcement officers and first responders from our seven-county region.
Yet our newspaper editors did a phenomenal job of chronicling the stories of some unsung heroes as well. They include:
• A man of many hats from Karnes County who has given of his time and talents to serve as a cowboy, businessman, real estate investor, volunteer, entrepreneur and now as a pastor.
• A mother of two boys living with Parkinson’s disease who is a firefighter in Bee County.
• A couple from Goliad who are doing what they love, serving as volunteer interpreters at Goliad State Park.
• A Refugio County man who is living the Boy Scout Law, spending years as a scoutmaster, with Good Samaritan Ministries and working on the Refugio County Airport Advisory Committee.
• An “angel of mercy,” a longtime lady volunteer for the Child Welfare Inc. Board serving Live Oak and McMullen Counties.
• A woman from Sinton who has been fostering and caring for many animals, including dogs and cats that are extremely sick, for the past 14 years.
Of course, there are countless others residing in our small communities who would decline the title of heroes and heroines, but are quietly doing their part to make other lives better.
Just in our last issue, “Threads of Hope,” the account of Angie Rash, a Beeville woman who sews dresses for girls around the world, would be a prime example.
In closing, we refer to the inspiring story in this week’s Progress about the unveiling of a historical marker to honor the memory of Patrick Randel, a Texas DPS officer killed in October 1974 near George West.
At the ceremony, Texas DPS Executive Director Steven McCraw said how great it was to come to Live Oak County. “Six people thanked me for my service when I went to pay for gas. It is refreshing to be down in a place where people respect and understand the importance of people helping people and the sacrifice that comes with it.”
We believe most residents of South Texas would gladly do the same.
Also, Sheila Randel, the slain officer’s daughter, thanked first responders, as well as law enforcement efforts, for their devotion in helping people without regard to self-concern.
“There is no truer definition of character than what we do when we know that no one is looking and you don’t care who gets the credit,” she said.
We are eternally grateful for those like Randel – whether officers and firefighters, astronauts or those serving in the military – who have made the ultimate sacrifice for us.
We also greatly appreciate all “our hometown heroes” for their acts of selflessness and devotion to their fellow Americans.