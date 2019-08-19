Two major items on the front page of Wednesday’s edition should have caused our readers to pause and think.
Of course, the lead story is simply tragic. It’s difficult for longtime Beeville residents to imagine that a 17-year-old man could be shot and killed in this town.
That’s way too young to die, especially in that senseless manner.
Police reportedly have learned the identity of the shooting suspect, but no arrests have been made yet.
The BPD officers also are not releasing a possible motive for the shooting Friday night in the Capehart Properties, the former naval housing addition on the city’s south side.
The second, thankfully, was only a drill – an active shooter exercise held Tuesday morning at A.C. Jones High School involving numerous officers, firefighters and EMS personnel.
Art Gamez, Beeville ISD police chief, said he was extremely pleased with all the actions of the participants.
Officer Ryan Treviño had neutralized the “shooter” in less than a minute, as he and officer Carmen Rojas quickly responded to the active shooter scenario.
Gamez added, “We’re doing this to get everybody together.”
We commend the chief and greatly appreciate the coordination of all officers, first responders and actors who trained for this type of emergency. However, we’re certain they, as well as parents, teachers, students and the general public, hope and pray that such a situation never becomes necessary.
There’s nothing to prevent bad things from happening to good people in this world, although several common-sense steps are advised.
• Pay attention to your surroundings. Try to associate with friends and peers who are solid, moral, positive influences.
• Never get involved with drugs, gangs and guns.
• Don’t stay out on the streets late. As one former Trojan football coach said, nothing good ever happens after midnight.
• If you know of someone who is getting into trouble, hanging with the wrong crowd or threatening harm to himself or others, notify authorities (teachers, principals, coaches, parents or police). Listen to other students who are aware of threats.
• Pay attention to people who are obsessed with firearms, even possibly expressing harm to others.
• Watch for declarations to harm others, either verbally, on social media or through writing or video.
And importantly, for believers, continue to pray, attend church and/or church youth groups and read your Bible.
Life is short and fragile. We don’t know what the future holds. The world is changing rapidly and not always for the better.
We need to understand that our fate doesn’t rest in our own hands, so we should place our lives in our Father’s loving hands.