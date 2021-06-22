Juneteenth started out as a Texas holiday that went national, then international as a celebration of freedom from slavery and oppression. I still remember hearing the celebration at the Fairgrounds in Rockdale where I attended a segregated high school even after the Supreme Court declared segregated schools were unconstitutional.
I asked the superintendent of schools about this. He was in the hallway when I walked in one morning right after reading a newspaper headline that included the word “segregation”. When were the Rockdale schools going to integrate, I asked.
He said I needn’t to worry about that. They, the school board, had just built a brand new high school across the tracks on the other side of town. Obviously he had not read the opinion in Brown Vs. Board of Education, Topeka (1954).
So it was with Juneteenth, 1865, when in Galveston, General Gordon Granger proclaimed an end to slavery in Texas. But slavery did not end on June 19 or June 20 or even over the next few days. Nor over the next few weeks or months. But it was for sure the beginning of the end of slavery in Texas.
Slaves in Texas had heard about the possibility of slavery ending even before the Emancipation Proclamation was officially proclaimed on Jan. 1, 1863. The proclamation was announced on Sept. 22, 1862, exactly 100 days before.
Give up now and rejoin the Union, President Lincoln said, or your slaves will be free on Jan. 1, 1863. Lincoln knew the South wouldn’t give up. But it was tricky freeing slaves when the President did not specifically have the right to do so, stated clearly in the Constitution.
Lincoln’s power to free the slaves was constitutional as the commander in chief putting down a rebellion but only in places like Texas where, in 1862 and 1863, the Union had no power. Lincoln freed the slaves only in areas controlled by the Confederacy, not in Union held areas like New Orleans, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Kentucky or Missouri.
As the commander in chief, Lincoln reasoned that slaves aided the Confederacy in many ways, and there is no doubt slaves provided a lot of aid even if it was against their wills. More importantly, the proclamation provided Union soldiers a morally higher ground than just preserving the Union, and it inspired the words in “Battle Hymn of the Republic”.
As Union forces gradually regained control over more and more territory in the South, the slaves in those territories were granted their freedom.
Slaves in Texas heard something about the coming end of slavery at least 38 months before Juneteenth 1865. Texas newspapers reported that slaves along the Trinity River in East Texas had gotten word as early as the end of October 1862.
Long before the 1860s, there had been other similar rumors, but nebulous deadlines passed without anything happening. At Christmas time, slaves might think out loud about a Christmas miracle and cause any number of rumors and false hopes.
At the same Christmas time, Texas slave owners read in their newspapers ominous warnings to be vigilant and watchful, as the celebrations of Jesus’s birth might cause slaves to think it would be a good opportunity to strike out for freedom. Mandatory county slave patrols required of able-bodied men over the age of 17 on a rotating basis to be especially vigilant on Christmas Eve.
By June of 1865, Texas slaves were well aware of the announcement made on Sept. 22, 1862, and officially proclaimed on Jan. 1, 1863. Juneteenth was not a thunderbolt striking out of a clear blue sky. But Texas slaves had learned to be cautious about rumors of freedom and for good reasons. At the same time Texas slave owners thought in June 1865 that the rebellion was over and there was no longer any military reason for the Emancipation Proclamation. There was no 13th Amendment ending slavery yet, and some doubted that it would ever be ratified. Maybe Andrew Johnson of Tennessee, now the President of the United States, would just tear Lincoln’s proclamation to shreds. Texas slave owners certainly hoped so.
General Gordon Granger’s General Order #3 on June 19, 1865, said, in part: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Legend had it that Granger stood on the balcony of Ashton Villa to make his proclamation. I was there, at Aston Villa, on June 19th, 1990, exactly 125 years after the first Juneteenth. There was absolutely nothing going on. I was by myself and a young Black man led me on a tour. I asked him what was going on. No mention of Juneteenth at all? We were both embarrassed. It did not make any sense. The celebrations were elsewhere. They were still in mourning at the villa.
Perhaps there is more to this. Twenty-four years later, in 2014, The Texas Historical Commission placed a plaque at the location of the Osterman Building. The plaque explained that it was there the Juneteenth Order was first read.
It would take some time for news of the order to reach across Texas to all Texas slave owners. Already rumors had spread that they should not free their slaves until actually forced. The thought was if they were forced to free their slaves, they would be compensated.
What about compensation for all that labor that had been legally stolen for so many generations? Forty acres and a mule? What about civil rights for the former slaves? What about the right to vote, to hold office? These things did happen for a short time during the Reconstruction of Texas between 1865 and 1874, but the “Redeemer” Democrats soon regained power. Jim Crow replaced the 14th Amendment and while the freedmen were free, it was just barely.
I’m a big fan of Finding Your Roots and DNA and have come to a kind of crazy conclusion. If we were to come up with a formula for compensating the descendants of former slaves for their unpaid labor, most of the money would go to the descendants of the former slave owners! That is, the children of slave owners and their descendants who were very rarely included in any family wills.
Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, to quote John Dalberg-Acton, 1st Baron Acton.