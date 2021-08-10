Writers face, at different times, something called writer’s block. Writer’s block is that mental condition when the writer cannot start, further or finish their writing.
There are several reasons for this condition and the subject matter, that is the focus of the writing, being one of the most prevalent. I said all of that to say: this writing, of this subject matter, is just too easy. No writer’s block here.
This could have been titled: "Dog Catches Car-Now What?" Now, here is the very easy part and the dog-catches-car connection.
America, Texas and our area economies are based upon, moved forward and were built upon, wait for it ... fossil fuels.
But get this, the world’s vehicle manufacturing companies are moving at lightning speed to produce electric vehicles and, by design, eliminate the need for fossil fuels. That is an unrealistic objective and will ultimately come back to bite them and you electric vehicle (EV) owners. The ultimate goals seem to be a great deal more sinister than just moving from fossil fuels to electricity, and if you follow the industry as I do, you’ll learn why that may be the case.
Unless I am missing something, this feels a great deal like the internet bubble where the fear of loss was greater than the desire for gain. Lemmings, all running very fast for a cliff, come to mind.
And just to put a finer point on this fine point:
1. Let’s assume that you are driving your gasoline or diesel vehicle, and you run out of fuel on a long stretch of road 10 to 20 miles from a service station that still sells fossil fuels. You catch a ride to and back and, when back at your fossil fuel powered vehicle, you pour the fossil fuel in your tank and then drive to the fossil fuel service station to fill up.
2. OK, let’s assume the same stranded circumstances with your EV. You call for help and a company called Lightning Over-Chargers answers and schedules roadside assistance and notifies you of the considerable bite. Lightning Over-Chargers will come out to you in a $40,000-plus vehicle equipped with over $240,000 of charging equipment and, for a considerable fee, deliver a charge that will give you a few miles of power. Then they will charge you and your vehicle all over again and again until you reach the closest charging station. Or they can tie a rope to your EV and drag you to the rescue.
We are big, big fans of every fossil fuel, how clean they are and just how easy they are to obtain when the needle gets close to E, we want to cook something or it gets cold. There are folks out in the world who feel differently from the way we do, and that is their prerogative; it’s their money.
However, I do have one question, regarding the new EV they purchased: how is the electricity produced that is required to recharge their EV, huh, just how is that going to work?
Here’s how, they will recharge their electric vehicles with electricity generated from the use of fossil fuels. Additionally, charging stations are very expensive; there aren’t many, and no one connector fits every model. These are irrefutable facts.
Drive your EV and someday very soon, you’ll either miss the opportunity because your EV didn’t have the range or you’ll happily drive up, plug-in and kiss our massive supply of gas.