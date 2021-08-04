Kat words of Kat-Wisdom

The demand for me to share with all of my fortunate readers a few selections of my words of Kat-Wisdom has been purrsistent and meowingful. After pondering on the vast number of very important Kat-Knowledge I could and should share, I narrowed the list down to a few of the most important observations and know that they will be of immense societal benefit!
Here we go:
• Rainy days make people wet and noticeably pretty angry.
• Umbrellas are cheap, but they do work.
• Aquarium water is better than water in a bowl.
• Fish in the aquariums all move to the bottom when Kats are drinking, and I don’t know why.
• People talk way too much, especially those people who don’t have much to say.
• Scratching your claws on a rug is just as satisfying as scratching on anything else.
• Bugs taste bad, but they are irresistible.
• Kat-food out of the little kans tastes better than the chunks of stuff in the bowl thingy.
• Meowing incessantly really stirs people up.
• Birds are krazy.
• Dogs smell.
• Plastic balls with bells inside are more fun to chase than plastic balls without bells.
• Felt mice smell like KatNip, and they don’t run when I come near which is a poor decision on their part.
• Never walk when you can run on a waxed floor.
• Tutoring at the vet’s office ain’t what it is kracked up to be.
• Some people don’t like you on their desk and some do like you on their desk.
• Interrupting Katnap time is a really bad idea.
• Make sure you know what is up there before you jump.
• Make sure you know what is down there before you jump.
• Meowing really loud while reaching under a closed door with your paws is the best.
• Find a non-wet and non-lumpy place on the sand before you go potty.
• Don’t walk where you just went potty.
• Did I mention dogs smell?
These are just a few of the words of Kat-Wisdom that will make your life safer, more fun and enriching.
Remember that if you are ever in the area, stop in to the Beeville Bee-Picayune so we can meet, but please make sure to not interrupt nap time.