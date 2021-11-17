What made the last couple of Presidential elections, 2020 and 2016, and twenty years before in 2020 so intense are the winner takes all rules that exist in all but two states. When the popular vote in the individual states is so close, it means that a change of a few votes in one, two, or three or states can decide the Presidency. A change in one/third of one percent of the votes cast in one, two or three states can and has made George W. Bush, Donald J. Trump, and Joe Biden President.
It doesn’t seem right that a margin of just 537 votes out of almost 6,000,000 votes in Florida in 2000 could move all 25 Florida electoral votes from one candidate to another. Moving 269 votes from Bush to Gore and you have President Al Gore.
All or nothing, winner takes all! It’s not in the Constitution. It’s a state decision and 48 states do it. It certainly violates the spirit of the “Republican Form of Government” clause in the Constitution, Article IV, Section 4.
Electoral votes vs. popular votes
What I read is that we can either (1) keep the electoral vote system or (2) approve an amendment to use the popular vote. But I don’t think that is the case. I think we could keep the electoral votes but split those votes according to the popular vote in each state.
Winner takes all is neither required nor is it a good rule. Compared to getting a constitutional amendment passed, it could be changed and I think it will be changed. If it isn’t changed soon nothing much is going to matter constitutionally speaking. There won’t be much of one.
The difference
The difference between Electoral vs. Popular is this: Currently we have voter turnouts that ranges, by state, from the high 50s to just a little over 70 percent. Regardless of the voter turnout, the number of electoral votes, 538, doesn’t change. The 538-vote number is fixed unless and until other states are added to the union.
If we elect presidents by popular vote alone then voter turnouts in all the states would soon exceed 100% of the eligible voters, being just a little facetious. Continuing in that mode, the numbers of voters would increase as the age of voting is pushed down, state by state, from 18 to 12 to 6 to conception and finally the twinkle of eyes. Talk about chaos, if we should suddenly start using direct popular votes to elect presidents.
Electoral votes in proportion to popular votes: Florida, 2000
In Florida and all of the other states, what if the electoral votes were cast according to the percentages of the popular votes each candidate received there? This would be fairer and just as constitutional as the winner takes all rules.
Rounding the Florida Election of 2000 off, lets say Bush got 3 million plus 1 vote and Gore exactly 3 million, should Bush then get all 25 votes from Florida? He just got 1 popular vote more than Gore? It would seem fairer to award Bush 13 votes and Gore 12. [See chart in a separate jpg file]
The big plus is, if the Electoral votes were split in proportion to the popular vote, then even if Bush had 200 thousand more votes or if Gore had 200 thousand less, the Electoral votes would still have been Bush 13 and Gore 12. Those 537 hanging chads would not have mattered at all. [See separate jpg file looking at chads.]
Going the other way, Gore could have gotten 200,000 more or Bush the same less and the vote would be 13 Gore and 12 for Bush. It would take a change of more than 300,000 to change the vote from either 13 to 12 or 12 to 13.
The way it is now if there was a tie in popular votes one candidate could win by 1 popular vote in each of three states or lose by 1 vote in each of three states and the 37 electoral votes would go to one candidate or to the other candidate.
Looking at Texas and California in 2020
Texas in the year 2020. The popular votes for Trump were 5.9 million and Biden 5.3 million. 600,000 votes dividing the two. Trump 53%, Biden 47%. Was it fair to give Trump all 38 Texas electoral votes? 53% say yes and 47% say no.
Dividing the 38 votes proportionally would have given Trump 20 votes and Biden 1
Now look at California. 65% Biden, 35% Trump. Should Biden get all 55 Electoral votes? Dividing it proportionally, Biden gets 36 votes, Trump 19.
Adding Texas and California proportional votes together, Trump loses 18 votes in Texas but gains 19 in California. More importantly, stuffing the ballot boxes in either state would have made very little difference to the 20 and 18 or the 36 and 19. It would take 3 or 4 hundred thousands of ballot switching to change these proportional electoral numbers.
Trump would have gained one electoral vote and Biden would have lost one if electoral votes had been divided in proportion to the popular votes is these two largest states. [See separate jpg file with this data]
Looking at all 50 states is complicated because most states either have gone all Republican or all Democrat for president for the last 40 years straight so in those states why even bother to vote for president in most states? We can change this. We can make every vote count but still keep the electoral vote procedure.
The Last Hurrah for Electors: 2016
The election of 2016 was the “last hurrah” for free Electors. For most of our 232 years under the current constitution, electors have voted the way their selectors wanted them to vote. This is especially true for the period since the popular vote in each state has been used to select electors. Over the years there were occasional “disloyal” or “unfaithful” electors, but not often.
Many states have laws to make sure that electors are faithful and loyal. Should electors fail to follow the popular vote, their electoral votes were not counted. Instead the guilty electors were removed and new, party loyal, electors were appointed to cast the appropriate electoral votes. How this is even Constitutional, I don’t know. But in 2016 in Texas and several other states there were no purity laws guiding electors.
To be continued ...