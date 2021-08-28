Local Journalism Sustainability Act introduced in U.S. Senate; Help is needed to ensure passage of the legislation

Thursday, July 22, Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced a companion bill in the U.S. Senate to H.R. 3940, the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. This is a bipartisan bill that seeks to help local newspapers sustain financial viability through a series of three tax credits.
America’s Newspapers supports the passage of this legislation and calls on all members to ask their senators and Congressional representatives for their support.
Alan Fisco, president of America’s Newspapers and president of The Seattle Times Company, said: “At this critical time for many newspapers, I am very appreciative of the leadership and support of Senators Cantwell, Kelly and Wyden for introducing the Senate Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2021.”
He said, “At a time where many of us are struggling to maintain newsroom employment levels, passage of this bill is urgently needed. Senator Cantwell is an expert on the role of local journalism and the vital role it plays in sustaining our democracy.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic made it crystal clear that local reporters and newsrooms are essential to keeping the public informed and safe, but their importance spans well beyond health emergencies,” said Sen. Cantwell. “At its core, local news is about holding the powerful accountable. The strength of our democracy is based in truth and transparency, and local newsrooms are on the ground in our communities asking the critical questions, countering misinformation, and telling our stories. We have to protect these vital parts of our communities, because once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
“America’s Newspapers and its members from Alaska to Florida are grateful to Senators Cantwell, Kelly and Wyden for introducing this legislation that will provide critical support for local news,” America’s Newspapers CEO Dean Ridings said. “We know that Senator Cantwell is committed to helping local news and her recent work on facilitating newspapers’ participation in the PPP program was vital to its success. We encourage Congress to pass this legislation that will provide a bridge of support for local news as it continues its transition to a more digital ecosystem.”
Both the Senate and House versions of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act offer a series of three tax credits aimed at sustaining and providing a pathway to viability for the local journalism industry in the years to come.
The first credit works to incentivize annual subscriptions to local papers that primarily produce content related to local news and current events and can also be used for non-profit publications. The second credit is a five-year credit for local newspapers to employ and adequately compensate journalists. The last of the three credits is a five-year tax credit that incentivizes small businesses to advertise with local newspapers, as well as local radio and television stations.
Ridings called on members of America’s Newspapers to reach out to their Senators and Congressional Representatives and ask for their support for this legislation.
Ridings has written an editorial that is available to members for reprint. In addition, America’s Newspapers soon will be providing a new editorial cartoon and other materials to help newspapers share the importance of this legislation not only to newspapers, but to local businesses, individuals and communities across the United States.
Learn more at https://newspapers.org/ljsa/
Here are three things you can do to help move this effort forward:
1. We need your effort and focus in educating our federal representatives on this matter now. As a leader of your organization, please call senators and your local representatives (U.S. House and Senate) and let them know of the serious challenge facing your newspaper and local journalism and that we need their leadership by supporting / co-sponsoring this bill. We are seeking support from across this country and political ideology.
2. Educate your readers through local editorials on the tenants of this act, and why supporting local journalism and the ecosystem that serves it will only enhance the place they call home. A new editorial is available for reprint HERE and a new editorial cartoon will be available soon from America’s Newspapers at http://newspapers.org/ljsa/.
3. Please let Dean Ridings (dridings@newspapers.org) know the response you get from your representatives and how America’s Newspapers can assist you in this process
If you have questions about advocacy issues and what you can do to assist in the efforts of America’s Newspapers, contact Dean Ridings, CEO, at dridings@newspapers.org
• View a one-page flyer about the Senate bill at https://bit.ly/3wZcgUQ.
• View a one-page flyer about the House bill at https://bit.ly/3wZvE4n.
