Flags were flying at half-staff Wednesday at the courthouse grounds for Patriot Day.
That’s the annual observance to remember those who were injured or died during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
It’s hard to believe 18 years have passed since 9/11. Most Americans who were alive then always will have those terrifying images seared in our brain. It’s that generation’s Pearl Harbor.
The hijacked commercial airliners slamming into the Twin Towers which later came crashing to the ground in New York City...
The smoldering ruins at the Pentagon and that field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania...
The incredible heroism of the passengers on Flight 93 that prevented the fourth plane from smashing into the White House or U.S. Capitol...
As devastating as that morning already was, think about what a deep psychological wound that would have caused if that last plane had struck those iconic symbols of freedom and democracy.
Thankfully, some members of our community still recognize the courage and valor of the first responders and military veterans, as well as the tremendous sacrifice of the families of the 3,000 victims of foreign terrorism.
R.A. Hall Elementary School hosted its annual Patriot Day Freedom Walk and Ceremony that morning. Students walked around Nopal Park carrying flags and patriotic signs while first responder vehicles and veteran motorcycles also participated in the parade.
The Veterans Color Guard presented the flags, Bee County Judge Stephanie Moreno spoke and students led the pledges, a moment of silence and a patriotic reading. They sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” and Linda Switzer played “Taps” on the trumpet.
Also, Galloway & Sons Funeral Directors should be commended for again hosting a dinner in honor of all local first responders.
All firefighters, law enforcement officers and EMTs of Bee and Live Oak counties were encouraged to join them for some entertainment and food at the Bee County Expo Center that evening.
As the business owners said, “We celebrate all of you who selflessly and continually serve our great community.”
Unfortunately, As New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin pointed out, the worst day in American history was the last great moment of national unity. Most would agree our nation in 2019 is not just polarized; it’s fractured.
Obviously, Americans must remain vigilant, especially at airports and around large gatherings in metropolitan areas. However, if everyone could put aside the divisiveness and go visit the solemn place that is Ground Zero, or the other 9/11 memorials.
Perhaps, then they would realize that Americans are a diverse, yet determined, caring and resilient people, especially when remembering the bravery of those who died while trying to save others.