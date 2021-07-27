A hobby is an activity one does regularly during leisure time for pleasure, so some of these activities I identify as my hobbies are more precisely described as kinda-hobbies.
All hobbies have interesting and unique characteristics, even kinda-hobbies.
Currently, my hobby is golf. I would LOVE to tell you that my current and long running hobby is reading, but that would be a lie. I do love to read, but it ain’t my hobby. However, if I did tell you that reading is my hobby, that would sound better that telling you that I love to play golf. Reading would qualify as an intellectual endeavor while golf is an activity whereby a person and their golf clubs go around chasing a small and hard ball in what once was a cow pasture. Golf, in my world, qualifies as kinda-hobby.
The distinction between a hobby and a kinda-hobby lies in the pleasure part. Golf can be extremely pleasurable; therefore, it meets the definition of a hobby. Golf can and characteristically, too, often is incredibly frustrating, challenging, miserable, hot, painful, expensive, time-consuming, virtually impossible and other stuff that I cannot write here.
But there is always that number of golf shots, during every round, that bring you the pleasure that makes golf a legitimate hobby. When golf works, it is blissful.
Before golf earned the elite status of my current kinda-hobby, it was racquetball. Racquetball may be the greatest game every invented. Racquetball is not just an amazing sport; it is great cardiovascular exercise.
Characteristically, racquetball is best illustrated by these selected realities. Racquetball is the sport that can change the personality of the player by simply walking into the court. When you walk into the racquetball court, the only objective is to beat the snot out of the other player independent of their ability, age or prowess. And if the competition does make the terrible mistake of stepping in front of your well-earned cross-court shot, you are free to swing freely.
Taking a direct hit on your calf from a well hit racquetball will take your breath away and make your eyes water faster than teargas. Taking a direct-hit and acting as if it is not painful is part of the machismo required to play this game and make it more like a kinda-hobby. But don’t be fooled, the direct hit is extremely painful. Hobbies that have competitor inflicted pain as a characteristic need deep and very personal evaluation as to the nature of them as hobbies. So be it, I love this game.
There are other leisure activities that I love and consider as potential hobbies, but for now and given the limited amount of time I can devote, these are my hobbies and kinda-hobbies.