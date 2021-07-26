My new digs

I have heard that Beeville and the area around Beeville is going to have a shortage of “digs” or housing to use realtor parlance.
There is no shortage of great Kat housing here at my Kat-digs.
I do offer my sympathies to those people who need digs so they can adopt 12-25 kats and one or two dogs. After all, lots of Kats and a few dogs should be the main reason any of you people get new or fix up your old digs. Keep pawwwsitive and keep looking; you will find, or make, a great place for Kats and yourselves and, if absolutely necessary, a place for a dog.
Things around here are getting Kat-better and Kat-better. The other day Kevin bought and assembled (he did not use the instructions included, and I am to understand that human-men don’t use instructions or respond well to getting instructions) my new high-rise Kat-digs here at The Bee-Pic.
You should see this beautiful structure.
The place is fantastic and, all told, is over two square feet. It is a four-level with a scratching pad on the first floor, one bedroom, one soft napping bucket on the second floor, an exercise area on the third floor and one fantastic observation deck on the tippy-top floor. Amenities include one rope for playing and sharpening my front claws (that will remind you of a tiger’s claws) and one soft grey ball on a stretchy-string for terrorizing.
You may recall, from an earlier writing, my description of my expansive digs that Ginger and Albert set up for me when I first took this place over. That luxury suite is still my main digs and the one I use every night to get some much needed rest after a full-day of chasing these little plastic balls with bells inside and batting the felt mice across the very slick and beautifully waxed floor.
The new digs are strictly for day use and are currently located in the area where many of the ladies work with ads, write stories and do something they call build the paper. The ladies seem to get things done much quicker than Kevin or any of the other men, and I hear them saying it is because the ladies DO read and follow instructions!
Things around here just keep getting better and better, and with friends like Kevin, I expect they will continue. Thanks from Frio to Kevin!
Remember that if you are ever in the area, stop in to the Beeville Bee-Picayune so we can meet, but please make sure to not interrupt nap time, where I will likely be in my new high-rise digs.